Weather and Climate News
Rebecca Hersher, NPR

Defense Department will stop providing crucial satellite weather data

Quick Read

The Department of Defense will stop providing satellite weather data used for over 40 years to monitor hurricanes, cutting off a crucial tool just as Atlantic hurricane season peaks. Forecasters warn this could mean less real-time insight into storm formation and intensification, leaving communities with less time to prepare.