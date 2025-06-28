Defense Department will stop providing crucial satellite weather data
The Department of Defense will stop providing satellite weather data used for over 40 years to monitor hurricanes, cutting off a crucial tool just as Atlantic hurricane season peaks. Forecasters warn this could mean less real-time insight into storm formation and intensification, leaving communities with less time to prepare.