Minnesota health officials discuss COVID-19 transmission in the state

Listen MPR News with Kerri Miller - Minnesota health officials to discuss COVID-19 transmission in the state

Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, right, speaks at a press conference alongside State Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann in St. Paul, Minn., in March.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 867 new cases of COVID-19 on Aug. 6, one of the highest daily case counts so far in the pandemic. And while young people in their 20s continue to be the age group with the highest number of confirmed infections, officials are asking young people to be aware of the role they play in people’s lives, especially older and vulnerable family members and coworkers.

MPR News host Kerri Miller talked with state Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm and infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann and took listener questions about preparing our kids to stay healthy as school starts and contact tracing.

Guests:

Jan Malcolm is the commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Health.

Kris Ehresmann is the Minnesota Department of Health infectious disease director.

To listen to the full conversation you can use the audio player above.

Subscribe to the MPR News with Kerri Miller podcast on: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts , Spotify or RSS.