Minnesota health officials discuss COVID-19 transmission in the state

Kerri Miller and Breann Schossow

Two women sit at a table and speak.
Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, right, speaks at a press conference alongside State Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann in St. Paul, Minn., in March.
Evan Frost | MPR News file

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 867 new cases of COVID-19 on Aug. 6, one of the highest daily case counts so far in the pandemic. And while young people in their 20s continue to be the age group with the highest number of confirmed infections, officials are asking young people to be aware of the role they play in people’s lives, especially older and vulnerable family members and coworkers.

MPR News host Kerri Miller talked with state Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm and infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann and took listener questions about preparing our kids to stay healthy as school starts and contact tracing.

Guests:

  • Jan Malcolm is the commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Health.

  • Kris Ehresmann is the Minnesota Department of Health infectious disease director.

