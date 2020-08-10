Latest on COVID-19 in MN: Daily case counts running high

The COVID-19 drive-thru and walk-up testing site at North Memorial Health Specialty Center in Robbinsdale, Minn., is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. It serves 600-700 people each of those days.

Minnesota saw a record daily increase in COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

Saturday’s update from the Minnesota Department of Health included 924 additional confirmed cases — the greatest daily total of the pandemic so far in the state. Wisconsin also set a daily record on Saturday with 1,165 new cases.

Minnesota saw another 806 cases in Sunday’s report, still ahead of the recent daily average, as the daily number of completed tests exceeded 20,000.

The state reported 17 more deaths from COVID-19 over the weekend, pushing the overall death toll to 1,657.

Hospitalizations rose to 312 in Sunday’s report, up from 309 on Saturday and 300 on Friday. About half of those patients were being treated in ICUs.

State health officials have said that positive tests reported on a given day usually are the result of transmission that happened two to three weeks previously.

Saturday marked two weeks since Minnesota’s mask mandate — requiring the wearing of face coverings in indoor public places — took effect. Given the lag time in detecting cases, state health officials have said it could take at least 21 days from the start of the mandate to determine whether it is affecting the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics as of Sunday’s report:

60,898 cases confirmed (806 new) via 1,159,139 tests

1,657 deaths (nine new)

5,555 cases requiring hospitalization

312 people remain hospitalized; 148 in intensive care

53,568 patients no longer requiring isolation

Two closely watched metrics — people currently hospitalized and those needing intensive care — have generally flattened after climbing in recent weeks, although Sunday marked the 10th straight day with 300 or more people still hospitalized, the first time that’s happened since late June.

Cases bubble up across age brackets, up north

Worries remain about the growth of COVID-19 among younger Minnesotans, including that those infected will inadvertently spread the virus to grandparents and other more vulnerable people.

The median age of Minnesotans infected has been trending down in recent weeks and is now 36 years old.

Regionally, the Twin Cities and its suburbs have been driving the counts of newly reported cases. But the disease is present in all parts of the state, including the north, which had largely avoided the outbreak until recently.

Many of the state’s fastest-growing outbreaks relative to population are in northern Minnesota.

Meatpacking operations had been hot spots for big outbreaks in southwest, west-central and central Minnesota earlier in the pandemic, but new cases have slowed considerably in recent weeks.

Developments from around the state

Grand Portage reports first confirmed case

Officials with the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa said Saturday that they've confirmed the first case of COVID-19 on the reservation in far northeastern Minnesota.

They said the patient, a man in his 30s, lives on the reservation.

"The patient remains in quarantine, complied with mandatory contact tracing protocols and has been interviewed by health officials," band officials said in an online post. "Currently, our concern is for the health of this patient and the continued safety and health of the community."

Cook County — which includes the reservation — has just five confirmed cases as of Sunday, though officials have long said the actual number of cases across the state is higher than what's confirmed.

The news from Grand Portage follows an announcement from the Fond du Lac Band last Wednesday that it had confirmed the first two COVID-19 cases on its reservation near Cloquet.

— Andrew Krueger | MPR News

School guidance shifting with case counts

State health officials last week said they’d use county-level COVID-19 data as the starting point to help school districts decide whether to bring kids back into their buildings this fall. Newly updated data, though, is already altering the landscape.

Fresh numbers released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health have changed the guidance for school reopening in 27 counties — if the school year started today.

Rising COVID-19 caseloads mean schools in seven counties are recommended to use more distance learning than the original recommendations issued last week.

For example, Sherburne County last week reported 15.8 cases per 10,000 residents over a 14-day period, which meant the state recommended its schools have in-person education for grade schoolers and a mix of in-person and distance learning for secondary students.

An extra week of rising cases, however, brought Sherburne up to 23.3 cases per 10,000 residents over 14 days — which brings a recommendation of hybrid learning for all students.

The other six counties to see their reopening recommendations downgraded were Faribault, Martin, Norman, Red Lake and Rock counties.

In 20 counties, falling case counts mean a change in recommendation for the better in terms of bringing kids back to buildings.

Carver County, for example, fell from 20.8 cases per 10,000 residents over 14 days last week to 17.9 this week, moving it from hybrid learning for all students to in-person learning for elementary school.

These metrics, based on COVID-19 cases, form the starting point as districts and the Health Department negotiate specific learning models for each district.

The case figures fueling these recommendations are somewhat out of date, because of how the agency is calculating its numbers.

The recommendations releases Thursday are based on case data from between July 12 and July 25, while next week will see updated data based on cases from July 19 to Aug. 1.

— David H. Montgomery | MPR News

Top headlines

National lockdown could be the economy's best hope, says Minneapolis Fed president: Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, is calling for a six-week lockdown to save lives and the economy.

COVID-19 in Minnesota

Data in these graphs are based off Minnesota Department of Health cumulative totals released at 11 a.m. daily. You can find more detailed statistics on COVID-19 at the Health Department website.

The coronavirus is transmitted through respiratory droplets, coughs and sneezes, similar to the way the flu can spread.