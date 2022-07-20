Morris, Minn., mayor says disbanding police was 'toughest decision' of his career

Tuesday night the small town of Morris, Minn., authorized the Stevens County Sheriff to hire two new deputies. They'll need those officers based on last week's vote to discontinue the 140-year run of Morris' city police department at the end of the year due to staffing issues. Morris Mayor Sheldon Giese joined host Cathy Wurzer to share more.

The following transcript has been edited for length and clarity. Use the audio player above to listen to the full conversation.

Morris isn't exactly a tiny town, you have more than 5,000 residents. You're a college town and you're not going to have a police department. How did that happen?

It kind of happened over time but we found ourselves with several officers leaving all for different reasons. And our most recent recruitment efforts pretty much came up blank. So it was a really rough decision, but it had to be a timely decision. It wasn't something that we could put on the back burner for a long time.

How many officers are in the department right now?

We have a department of eight officers right now. There are five, one is on a medical leave, one is the chief, one is an active patrol officer and one has turned in his resignation and one is in the final phases of getting hired by the sheriff's office.

Is the county sheriff going to get any funding support or new staff to cover the city of Morris?

Absolutely. And that's the reason that we had to act rather timely on this. The sheriff would have to cover Morris anyway, but if we didn't go into contract with the sheriff's department, there would be no increased funding, there'd be no increase officers. And it would’ve really been detrimental to the sheriff's department. We have a really active and good sheriff's department and we don't want to hamper their department.

I'm curious about the role that the University of Minnesota Morris campus may play in this. Might the university take a role in public safety at all?

Yes, and no. I guess the role that the University Police Department has is support and local backup, and they'll continue to do that. I think they have a real good police department. It really shouldn't affect the university or the people at the university.

What does the future of policing look like in small communities like Morris?

They’re cutting back there or they’re contracting with the sheriff's department, or they're making their police departments smaller and offering less services, probably not 24/7 departments. That's the future until the overall feelings toward the police departments change. I don't expect a lot of people going into the police profession.

So what do residents say about this?

Some of them are angry about it, some of them are kind of blindsided by it. They're puzzled, they just don't know what to expect. They should not experience anything different than what's already going on. The sheriff's department actually has been backing up our police department, taking calls, and the biggest difference for the public is they're gonna see a officer in a brown uniform rather than a blue one.

How does it feel to know that after 140 years Morris won't have its own police department?

That's really tough. I've been mayor for 16 years, I've been on the council for 21. I think this is the toughest decision that I've had to be involved in. None of us on the council took this lightly, it is a major decision. As I'm sure you know, one of our council members voted against contracting with the sheriff's department and I understand his reasoning.

I go along with his reasoning, but I felt that we had to move forward. The last thing I wanted to do is hamper what we have left of the police department and hurt the sheriff's department in the meantime because of lack of funding and lack of ability to hire more officers to get the job done.

We did what we had to do. It's happening quite a bit all over the nation. I’m not sure what the answer is, but until there's a better outlook on the police, sheriff’s and law enforcement all together, I would guess that this has just gonna continue.

Use the audio player above to listen to the full conversation.

