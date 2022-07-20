20 years after Josh Guimond's disappearance, podcast turns up new leads

It’s now been 20 years since 20-year-old Joshua Guimond disappeared from the campus of St. John’s University in Collegeville.

On Nov. 9, 2002, Guimond had been playing cards with friends at an on-campus apartment. He started walking home around midnight. He was never seen again.

Now, a new podcast from Josh Newville — a Twin Cities civil rights lawyer — claims to be turning up new leads in the long-unsolved case. It’s called “Simply Vanished.”

Newville told host Cathy Wurzer he believes the person responsible for Guimond’s disappearance could still be out there. He said his goal is to advance the official investigation into the case — and he’s already looking into a number of theories.

“There were a series of attacks and stalkings, attempted abductions of college men in the area, not just in November of 2002, the same month that Josh went missing, but in the years surrounding that as well,” he said. “That’s quite frightening. It’s the stuff of your nightmares.”

Police initially believed Josh had drowned in one of the bodies of water on campus. Newville said the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is no longer pursuing that theory.

“Frankly, there wasn’t a lot of good evidence for it,” he said.

Guimond’s father, Brian Guimond, told MPR News in 2017 that he had conducted his own searches of the lake and hired private divers — and found nothing.

Newville has gotten to know the Guimond family — parents Brian and Lisa, and also Guimond’s extended family — while producing the podcast. He said it was important to have the family’s consent before moving forward.

“You lose your only child. I can’t even imagine what it’s like. And I’m so impressed with how they’ve persevered,” he said. “It’s tough for them, though. They’ve really been desperate for answers for a long time.”

He’s also been in touch with Patty Wetterling, mother of Jacob Wetterling, who was missing for nearly 30 years from nearby St. Joseph.

Earlier this month, Patty Wetterling wrote a letter to the editor in the St. Joseph Newsleader endorsing Newville’s podcast — and asking the public to continue to send in tips.

"Josh was really gifted and had a bright future. He needs to be found. His family and friends need answers.”

