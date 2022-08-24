How loan forgiveness tied to for-profit colleges is affecting former Minnesota students

Earlier today, President Biden announced details for student loan forgiveness for eligible borrowers — a part of their plan to address growing concerns over student loan debt across the country.

This long awaited announcement came shortly after the U.S. Department of Education announced that is forgiving $3.9 billion in student loan debt for students who attended ITT Technical Institute between January 1, 2005 and September 2016.

MPR News host Cathy Wurzer spoke with Ashley Sibri who graduated from the for-profit college in Eden Prairie about what the forgiveness means for her.

