State Rep. Ruth Richardson to lead Planned Parenthood

Planned Parenthood has named a DFL state representative from Mendota Heights to be its new CEO.

Planned Parenthood North Central States has announced Ruth Richardson will be its new CEO, effective this fall. She succeeds Sarah Stoesz, who announced last year that she would be stepping down after serving for 21 years as the head of the health care and abortion services provider.

The organization now includes 30 clinics in Minnesota, as well as Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Richardson is a two-term state representative of District 52B and is on the ballot for re-election in November. Richardson told MPR News host Cathy Wurzer she intends to seek re-election.

“By design, Minnesota has a citizen’s legislature,” Richardson said. “There are many folks that are within the legislature who have other jobs. We have business owners, we have educators, we have farmers, you know, insurance professionals, real estate professionals.”

If she wins, Richardson would not oversee what Planned Parenthood called “political work” or “lobbying” as long she was in the Legislature. She said she would respect rules in the legislature to recuse herself from votes where there are conflicts of interest.

“There is already a firewall between the nonprofit healthcare side and the political side” of Planned Parenthood, Richardson said. “And that will continue.”

Richardson is an attorney from Mendota Heights and will be the first Black woman to lead Planned Parenthood in the region.

“Reproductive justice and just the human right to health care is something that was really instilled in me as as a child, hearing the birthing stories of my mom and her sisters growing up in segregated Mississippi,” she said.

