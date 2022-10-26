Olmsted County's creepy dolls are back — and they know what you did last summer

Sifting through old boxes in their collection a few years ago, curators at the History Center of Olmsted County in Rochester, Minn., wondered what to do with the dozens of old, slightly off dolls in their possession.

Their answer? Scare the stuffing out of us — and have a little fun too.

Launched in 2019, the creepy doll contest and exhibit has transmogrified into a Halloween tradition that’s taken off on social media. The polls are open now on which doll should be named creepiest of them all for 2022.

Each doll has a story, and while they may be creepy to us now in the 21st century they weren’t to their original owners, Wayne Gannaway, the history center’s executive director, told MPR News host Cathy Wurzer on Wednesday.

“They are really hallmarks of their particular time period,” said Gannaway. “We want to educate people that besides being creepy, they inform us about our own national history both in terms of the commercial world and marketing world.”

Frida Hitchcock poses for a photo, hoping to win creepiest doll of 2022. Courtesy of Caleb Baumgartner

The contest helps the history center connect with more residents, especially people they don’t usually reach, he added.

With more than 100 dolls in the collection, it’ll be a while before they exhaust their supply for the yearly contest. Gannaway said people are sending the center more dolls.

The theme for this year’s contest is cult classics. Each doll is named in accordance with the theme. This year there is Samantha Raimis, Chuck E., Carrie Torrence, Pamela Crumb, Frida Hitchcock, Blair Hanscom, Sally Strode, Rosie Romero and Wendy Craven.

Online voting will close at noon on Saturday but in-person voting will still be available until 7 p.m. at the Creepy Doll Cocktail Party at the Rochester Art Center where the 2022 winner will be announced and of course, crowned in creepy glory.

Samantha Raimis, Chuck E., Carrie Torrence, Pamela Crumb, Frida Hitchcock, Blair Hanscom, Sally Strode, Rosie Romero and Wendy Craven pose for a close-up, each hoping to win creepiest doll of 2022. Courtesy of Caleb Baumgartner

