3 earth-friendly tips to slash salt, keep icy sidewalks safe

With ice and freezing rain spreading across the state Tuesday, it’s tempting for Minnesotans to just pull out the road salt and start tossing it on the ground. State officials, though, say that instinct can end up doing serious damage to the state’s lakes and fish.

Chloride, the mineral in salt that contaminates waters, is toxic to fish, other aquatic life and birds. It takes only one teaspoon of salt to permanently pollute 5 gallons of water, and once it’s there, there’s no good way to get it out, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says.

Are there eco-friendly alternatives to road salt? Why, yes!

The good news is that small changes in how we de-ice can make a huge difference for Minnesota’s environment.

Brooke Asleson, director of the chloride program at the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, spoke on Tuesday with MPR News host Cathy Wurzer about the harms salt may cause and how Minnesotans get balance winter and environmental safety.

Here are some of her suggestions:

1) Get the shovel. It’s key to get outside and shovel often if you can, especially in preparation for big storms. Once the snow compacts on sidewalks and driveways, it creates a bond with the pavement that is hard to break. Shovels and ice scrapers will be the best bet the next couple of days according to Asleson.

2) Easy on the de-icer. Use no more than a 12-ounce coffee mug worth of salt for about a 20-foot driveway, or 10 sidewalk squares. Adding more doesn’t help it melt faster, there is a fixed amount of snow and ice that salt can actually melt away.

Many hardware store de-icers contain sodium chloride. Bags may read “pet friendly” or “environmentally safe” but Asleson says there is no way to confirm that.

3) Try alternatives. Move away from the de-icer and try sand instead. Sodium chloride is not going to melt ice when the pavement is colder than 15 degrees so switching helps the environment and your driveway.

