The 2023 Bush Fellows are here. Listen to one who is diving into criminal justice storytelling

On Tuesday morning the Bush Foundation announced its 2023 Bush Fellows.

They are 24 community leaders from Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and 23 Native nations eligible to receive a flexible grant up to $100,000 to pursue education.

The fellowship recognizes them for their community involvement and innovation: Their work stands to have a profound ripple effect across the region in the areas of mental health, community storytelling, food accessibility and much more.

Anyone in the area 24 and older “who has a track record of leading change and seeks to build the ability to have an even greater impact” can apply, the Foundation said in a release.

“The Foundation works through open grantmaking programs to develop, test and spread great ideas to make our region better, and to inspire, equip and connect people to lead change effectively,” it said.

The two dozen recipients were selected from nearly 600 applicants in the region.

MPR News guest host Emily Bright spoke with just one: Nadine Graves.

Nadine Graves has been a Hennepin County Public Defender and is deputy director of Community Legal Services at the Legal Rights Center. Bush Foundation

She’s been a Hennepin County Public Defender and is deputy director of Community Legal Services at the Legal Rights Center. She is especially passionate about using storytelling to shift concepts of justice.

Graves’ own trauma-filled youth led to a criminal record at a young age.

Now, she’s interested in undoing the dehumanization she felt from the criminal justice system.

