How to have hard political conversations, better 

Ever felt like you had to choose between your political convictions and a friendship? Or that you had to hide what you believe to protect family ties?

During what promises to be a divisive election year, MPR News and the nonprofit organization Braver Angels are partnering to bring Minnesotans Talking Sense, an online and in-person platform to help people have hard conversations, better.

Talking Sense will teach Minnesotans how to think through these challenging conversations in advance, without letting the need to “win” and change minds stand in the way of preserving important relationships. Talking Sense wants to help people develop a deeper understanding of where their friends, family members, coworkers and neighbors are coming from, even when we disagree, and to lay the groundwork for additional conversations and connections in the future.

Coming up at 9 a.m. on Dec. 19, MPR News host Angela Davis talks about the new Talking Sense project and asks experts how media contributes to political division, how we can minimize its impact on our most important relationships and how to navigate challenging political conversations over holiday dinner.

And we want to hear from you, too.

What are your tips for navigating hard political conversations? Are you in a relationship or a community divided over the current political climate? Has disinformation affected something happening in your community? Tell us your story.

Guests:

Bill Doherty is co-founder of Braver Angels, a nonprofit that seeks to restore trust, respect and goodwill in American politics. He’s also a professor of family social science at the University of Minnesota.

Corey Yeager is a licensed marriage and family therapist and a mental wellness consultant for the XFL professional football minor league. He’s also been a therapist and life coach for the Detroit Pistons. He has a doctorate in family social science and runs his own counseling and consulting business Harmony Road.

Catharine Richert is a correspondent for MPR News based in Rochester. Talking Sense is a project she dreamed up after years of covering politics and the COVID-19 pandemic.

