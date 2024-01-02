After a chock-full 2023, Walz predicts a limited to-do list for Minnesota lawmakers in 2024

From legalizing marijuana to protecting abortion access, DFLers passed loads of new laws last year. Lawmakers now have a month to get their agenda together for the 2024 session. Gov. Tim Walz joined MPR News host Cathy Wurzer to talk about what's in store for Minnesota in 2024.

Walz told MPR News that after adopting dozens of policy and budget changes in 2023, lawmakers will have a shorter list of priorities in the next legislative session.

A public construction projects bill will be the main focus of the 2024 legislative session, Walz said.

"I'm really focused on a bonding bill. This was not a budget year, it's a supplemental year, we're making a lot of progress on that backlog of projects,” he said. “Whether it's water treatment plants or highways and bridges… keep working on that. And then I think just ‘steady as she goes,’ the economy's good in Minnesota, we're continuing to grow."

State agencies and local governments have requested billions of dollars for construction projects. Lawmakers will put together a list of projects that get state funding when they return to St. Paul next month.

Walz said one of the first changes to come forward from his administration this year will be a tweak to the state's law limiting use of force in schools. Police agencies in several districts pulled school resource officers last year because of the law.

“We've still got a few schools that are, you know, I think have legitimate concerns from their perspective legally. But we want to make sure we're giving them the tools they need to keep our kids safe,” Walz said.

Last year, lawmakers adopted the change that prevents school staff from restraining students in a way that limits their ability to breathe unless it's in an effort to prevent bodily harm or death.