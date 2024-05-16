The impact of building codes on climate change
Heating and cooling our homes and buildings in Minnesota contribute about 40 percent of our state’s greenhouse gas emissions. What opportunity exists to reduce our carbon footprint by updating our building codes?
MPR News correspondent Dan Kraker wrote about that recently and shared his key takeaways.
To hear the full conversation, click play on the audio player above or subscribe to the Climate Cast podcast.
