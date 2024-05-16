Climate Cast ®

The impact of building codes on climate change

Paul Huttner, Dan Kraker and Ngoc Bui
A house exterior
The "Evergreen house," a model green home built in Duluth last year, requires about 30 percent of the energy that the exact same house would have required if it was built to code. With the electricity produced on the roof, it's a net-zero home, meaning it produces as much energy as it consumes.
Dan Kraker | MPR News

Heating and cooling our homes and buildings in Minnesota contribute about 40 percent of our state’s greenhouse gas emissions. What opportunity exists to reduce our carbon footprint by updating our building codes?

MPR News correspondent Dan Kraker wrote about that recently and shared his key takeaways.

To hear the full conversation, click play on the audio player above or subscribe to the Climate Cast podcast.

