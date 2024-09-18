At least 1 Minneapolis school reports measles case, district stresses up-to-date vaccinations

Minneapolis Public Schools has sent a message to families saying that measles has been identified in at least one of the district’s schools.

District officials say they’re working with the Minnesota Department of Health to contact people most closely impacted by measles in the district. They did not say how many cases there are, or what school they’re associated with, citing privacy reasons.

The district asked parents to make sure kids are up-to-date on their vaccinations and to watch for symptoms like a rash, fever and a cough. The Minnesota Department of Health recommends that anyone with symptoms should stay home and avoid visitors.

The health department declared a measles outbreak in Minnesota in May, and has reported at least 58 cases so far in 2024.

Support Local News When breaking news happens, MPR News provides the context you need. Help us meet the significant demands of these newsgathering efforts.

“That actually is as many as the whole U.S. had last year. So that is a lot,” said Dr. Ruth Lynfield, the state epidemiologist.

She said Minnesota typically sees zero to four cases a year, though it has seen outbreaks in recent years because of declining vaccination rates. Lynfield said the state saw 22 cases in 2022, 75 in 2017 and 21 in 2011.

Officials said that this year’s outbreak is primarily affecting unvaccinated children in the Twin Cities metro area; most cases are in Hennepin County.

Lynfield said the state contacts affected families when it learns of a case to do contact tracing and notify others who may have been exposed, because the virus is so contagious.

“If you had 10 people who were susceptible in a room and someone with measles came into that room, nine of the 10 would get infected,” she said.

If you have been exposed and are unvaccinated, Lynfield said getting the measles vaccine within three days can help protect you from infection. Pregnant and immunocompromised people or young infants can be given immunoglobulins for protection.

Use the audio player above to listen to the conversation with State Epidemiologist Dr. Ruth Lynfield.