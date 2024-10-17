Watch: Minnesota Now 3rd anniversary quiz show
Minnesota Now is celebrating its third anniversary in a big way — with a quiz show in front of a live studio audience, hosted by Cathy Wurzer and Tane Danger.
Two teams face off head-to-head to answer questions about Minnesota news from the past year, Minnesota music and more.
Hip hop artist Nur-D leads one team, joined by Minnesota Now newscaster Emily Reese and former MPR politics editor Mike Mulcahy.
Chef Yia Vang serves as the other team captain with MPR meteorologist Sven Sundgaard and incoming Minnesota Now host Nina Moini.
Use the audio player above to listen to the full broadcast. Or watch the quiz show on the MPR News YouTube page.
Subscribe to the Minnesota Now podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
