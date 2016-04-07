Today's Question Blog

MPR News
April 7, 2016 8:49 AM
By Michael Olson
MPR News has decided to discontinue Today's Question.
Should gun makers be allowed to create handguns that look like cellphones?
March 29, 2016 7:28 AM
By MPR News Staff
As Minnesota lawmakers consider banning cellphone cases that look like handguns, a Minnesota man is making guns that look like cellphones.
What is your reaction to Tay, Microsoft’s AI chat-bot that learned to be racist?
March 25, 2016 3:50 AM
By MPR News Staff
Microsoft’s newly launched A.I.-powered bot called Tay, which was responding to tweets and chats on GroupMe and Kik, has already been shut down due to concerns with its inability to recognize when it was making offensive or racist statements.
Do you support the reopening of a private prison in Appleton?
March 23, 2016 3:43 AM
By MPR News Staff
Legislators should be talking about closing prisons, not opening more, said the Rev. Brian Herron of the faith-based coalition group ISAIAH.
Should the Senate take a vote on Obama’s Supreme Court nominee?
March 18, 2016 5:54 AM
By MPR News Staff
In an interview with NPR, the president says Senate Republicans owe it to the Founding Fathers to give Judge Merrick Garland a Supreme Court confirmation vote.
What do you think of Mega Tuesday’s results?
March 16, 2016 2:55 AM
By MPR News Staff
It still ended up being a very good night for Trump, as he picked up wins in North Carolina and Illinois that could still give him plenty of delegates to make up for the Ohio loss.
Do you support the Obama Administration’s move to block oil drilling in the Atlantic?
March 15, 2016 5:03 AM
By MPR News Staff
Interior Secretary Sally Jewell made the announcement on Twitter, declaring that the administration's next five-year offshore drilling plan "protects the Atlantic for future generations."
What do you think of Silver Bay’s vote to remove a local beer from a municipal liquor store?
March 14, 2016 6:58 AM
By MPR News Staff
The Silver Bay City Council voted 3-2 to remove Bent Paddle beer from the municipal liquor store in response to the brewery's stance on proposed copper mining in the region
Should mining be allowed in the BWCA watershed?
March 9, 2016 10:59 AM
By MPR News Staff
"It's a big deal because he is saying that the Boundary Waters is too important to put at risk," said Becky Rom with Northeastern Minnesotans for Wilderness.
Should the U.S. offer new parents paid leave?
March 8, 2016 7:21 AM
By MPR News Staff
America is way behind other countries on paid parental leave.
