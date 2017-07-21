Listen: Friday roundtable on the media

This is a roundtable "mid-stream" in our summer media series. We've contemplated fake news, considered anonymous sources, explained why people leak to reporters and discussed what objectivity means. Today MPR News host Kerri Miller and a panel of guests takes stock of what we've learned so far.

Guests:

Gayle Golden is a Senior Lecturer at the University of Minnesota's Hubbard School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

Naaima Kahn is program director at the Bush Foundation and a member of the board of the Islamic Resource Group.

Pat Lopez is an editorial writer for the Star Tribune

