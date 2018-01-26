4 a.m. bar close and more: What locals need to know about the Super Bowl

What's the big game mean for Minnesota locals?
Plenty of road closures and detours — but also lots more to do in the Twin Cities.
Here's what Minnesotans need to know about what's new and what's different in the Twin Cities for the Super Bowl.
Last call extended
That nightcap will be more like an early morning-cap.
More than 100 bars in Minneapolis, St. Paul and Bloomington got clearance to stay open until 4 a.m. on the weekend of the Super Bowl.
Bar close is normally 2 a.m.
The Armory goes from drab to fab
Aside from U.S. Bank Stadium during the big game, the Minneapolis Armory is the place to be during the weekend of the Super Bowl.
The Armory was used primarily as a parking garage for nearly two decades but underwent a makeover that transformed it into an event and concert venue with an 8,400-person capacity.
• Timeline: A history of the Minneapolis Armory
Imagine Dragons, Pink and Jennifer Lopez will perform there in the days leading up to the Super Bowl; Diddy and Cardi B are among those scheduled for a postgame concert.
Road closures
Know before you go: Which roads are open — and where will you be detoured?
Some streets in the immediate vicinity of U.S. Bank Stadium have already closed, with more restrictions set for game day.
• Map: Super Bowl road closures
Ditto for Nicollet Mall, home to Super Bowl LIVE — a free fan festival — and around the Minneapolis Convention Center, which is hosting the Super Bowl Experience. That's a ticketed NFL interactive theme park.
A (Super Bowl) ticket to ride
Make other plans if you're a regular light-rail rider.
Only riders with an official Super Bowl game ticket and a $30 game-day LRT pass will be able to board the Blue Line at the Mall of America or the Green Line at Stadium Village, and only after clearing security.
The Green Line will operate normally between Stadium Village and Union Depot stations on game day.
For everyone else, buses will replace trains along the entirety of the Blue Line through the day. Free buses will also run between the Target Field and Stadium Village stations on the Green Line.
Can I park there?
You may have a contract, but that doesn't necessarily mean you have a guaranteed parking spot in your normal ramp or lot leading up to the game and the day of.
Some private lots and ramps may lease out space for Super Bowl-related events, so check to make sure your spot will be available before you head downtown.
Meanwhile, some city-owned facilities won't allow any contract parking on Super Bowl Sunday:
• A Ramp, 101 N. Ninth St.
• B Ramp, 516 Second Ave. N.
• C Ramp, 318 Second Ave. N.
• Jerry Haaf Memorial Ramp, 424 S. Fourth St.
• Leamington, 1001 Second Ave. S.
• Mill Quarter, 711 Second St. S.
• Riverfront, 212 Ninth Ave. S.
• 10th Street & Hennepin Avenue, 935 Hennepin Ave.