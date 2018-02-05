Everything you wanted to know about the U marching band's halftime performance

The University of Minnesota Marching Band performs with Justin Timberlake during the Super Bowl halftime show inside U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.

There was no hologram of Prince in Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl halftime show Sunday night — but there was a surprise local act: the University of Minnesota marching band.

Marching band director Betsy McCann says she got the call in November about performing at the halftime show. She kept the secret from her 325 marching band students for another week or two — and collectively, they all managed to hold it in until they made their grand entrance Sunday night.

"We had to go on a no-tweeting, no-Facebook, no-talking-to-anybody regimen for a good month and a half before the show," McCann told MPR News host Cathy Wurzer. "And the students did incredibly."