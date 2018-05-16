Appetites: Twin Cities Burger Battle returns

The "Big Stag" burger from McKinney Roe in downtown Minneapolis. The two quarter-pound certified angus beef patties, peppered bacon, American cheese, Dijon aioli and onions galore on a pretzel bun was chosen the winner of the 2017 Burger Battle.

The fifth annual Twin Cities Burger Battle returns to St. Paul at Harriet Island on May 19.

The event has been named the "Best Food Event/Dinner Event" in Minnesota by Growler Magazine, and this year the event will feature 24 Twin Cities' restaurants facing off to win the Burger Battle Championship.

Attendees will also receive one token to vote for the People's Choice award. A panel of chef and celebrity judges will cast votes for the Judge's Choice.

"We've seen simple burgers with not too many toppings, and cooked just right win, but we've also had some very creative ones win as well," said Jim Buron, the founder of Burger Battle.

Last year Casper and Runyon's Nook took home the People's Choice, while McKinney Roe won the Judge's Choice.

Buron said that tends to lead to a more critical eye for Judge's Choice, while the People's Choice winners tend to be "creative" choices because "guests are there just to have fun."

Participants announced in the competition include B-52 Burgers & Brew, Paddy Shack at Half time Rec., The Saint Paul Grill, McKinney Roe, Peppers & Fries, The Suburban, 7th Street Social, BLVD, Tin Cup's, Rock Elm Tavern, Citizen, Kendall's Tavern and Chophouse, The Happy Gnome, Jersey's Bar & Grill, Park Tavern, Jellybean and Julia's, Ngon Bistro, Herbie's on the Park, Muddy Cow and Twin Cities 400 Tavern.

Tickets are on sale at the event website for $60 each, attendees must be 21 years or older.