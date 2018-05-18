8 things our environment reporters are watching at the Capitol

Environmental issues haven't been the top priority at the state Capitol this legislative session, but many important issues are still in play. Republicans control both the House and Senate, while DFL Gov. Mark Dayton holds the veto pen. They must seek agreement on a range of issues before the May 21 adjournment.

In the past, legislation related to the environment has been part of the final give-and-take, which sometimes can lead to the types of compromises that concern interest groups.

Here's some of the legislation we're watching. Are there bills you're watching or wondering about in these final days? Scroll down and tell us about them.

1) Cost recovery for Xcel's nuclear plants

Xcel Energy is seeking a new process for recovering costs related to its nuclear plants, which are getting old and expensive to repair. Upgrades and repairs at the Monticello nuclear plant several years ago far exceeded what Xcel told state regulators they would be.

Xcel reasons that its nuclear plants are reliable, carbon-free energy sources and should be seen as more valuable to the state's electric grid. Without them, Xcel says, the utility would have to revert to less-clean sources like natural gas and coal.

The legislation faces opposition from the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, consumer groups and environmental groups, who are concerned this new pathway for recovering nuclear costs wouldn't do enough to protect consumers. Even though Dayton has expressed doubts about the legislation, Xcel has been a formidable dealmaker at the Capitol in the past. This is one to watch until the end.

—Elizabeth Dunbar

2) Nullifying wild rice sulfate standard

Republicans and some DFLers want to get rid of Minnesota's sulfate standard, which was adopted in 1973 but has rarely been enforced. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency tried to update the rule only for it to be rejected earlier this year by an administrative law judge.

Sulfate can convert to sulfide, which is toxic to wild rice and causes a host of other problems. But opponents of the rule argue the mining industry and some municipal wastewater plants would face costly upgrades if the rule were to remain in place.

His canoe almost completely hidden in wild rice, Bruce Martineau poles to the shore of Deadfish Lake on the Fond du Lac reservation in northeast Minnesota on Sept. 5, 2017. Dan Kraker | MPR News 2017

Less-expensive water treatment solutions are on the horizon, but legislative and legal disputes must be settled first before those solutions can be fully explored.

Dayton vetoed the bill to get rid of the sulfate standard, so the question is whether lawmakers who supported that bill can get his administration to agree to some action on the rule before the deadline. Another one to watch until the end.

—Elizabeth Dunbar

3) Buffer tax credit

Dayton and Republicans in the Legislature agree farmers should get a tax credit for planting buffer strips of permanent vegetation along streams and ditches to filter pollution from farm fields, but they don't agree on the funding source for the tax break.

The Legislature wants the $50-per-acre credit to come from the Clean Water Fund, which gets funding from the sales tax approved by Minnesota voters in 2008. Dayton wants the tax credit to be paid from the general fund.

This is one disagreement the governor pointed to when vetoing the tax bill on Thursday. This issue will likely be in play until the end of the session.

—Dan Gunderson

4) Nitrogen fertilizer rules

Water from a farm field with a tile drainage system is pumped into a ditch near Barnesville, Minn., on April 25, 2016. Water from systems like this one can carry a lot of nitrates from fertilizer. Ann Arbor Miller | MPR News 2016

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is finalizing rules to reduce the use of nitrogen fertilizer in agriculture to protect groundwater from nitrate contamination. The Legislature has adopted this provision: "The commissioner of agriculture shall not adopt water resource protection requirements under subdivision 2 for nitrogen fertilizer unless the water resource protection requirements are specifically approved by law."

The Agriculture Department is on record opposing the provision saying it encroaches on the rulemaking responsibilities of the executive branch. Republican lawmakers argue they are trying to prevent regulations that don't reflect legislative intent.

This is a complicated issue that's worth watching until the end.

—Dan Gunderson

5) Road salt certification

Chloride in road salt is permanently polluting lakes, rivers and streams in Minnesota. Some of that salt is applied by private contractors, who worry that reducing salt use will lead to a slip-and-fall lawsuit.

A bipartisan bill would limit lawsuit liability for road salt applicators who get trained in "smart salting" techniques through a voluntary certification program.

This is one of those smaller pieces of legislation that could end up in a final deal at the Capitol.

—Kirsti Marohn

6) 3M settlement

A bill passed by the House sets guidelines on the $720 million the state of Minnesota received — after legal fees — from 3M in a settlement over water contamination in the east metro.

This undated photo shows the 3M campus in St. Paul. Marlin Levison | Star Tribune via AP

The bill creates a water quality and sustainability account and requires regular reports to the Legislature on how the money is spent. It also requires state agencies to create a website where east metro residents can get information on well advisories.

It's unclear whether the bill will clear remaining hurdles before the deadline. Stay tuned.

—Kirsti Marohn

7) White Bear Lake

Both the House and Senate passed bills that prohibit the Department of Natural Resources from enforcing a judge's ruling related to White Bear Lake's water levels.

White Bear Lake is seen in August 2015. Caroline Yang for MPR 2012

The judge said the DNR failed to protect the lake from over-pumping and ordered a freeze on groundwater permits within 5 miles of the lake. The order would require watering and development restrictions if the lake drops below a certain level.

The DNR plans to appeal the judge's decision. Will a version of this legislation end up in a final agreement between legislators and Dayton?

—Kirsti Marohn

8) Bill easing approval of oil pipelines

Republican lawmakers moved to greenlight the Line 3 oil pipeline being proposed by Enbridge Energy, and have sent a bill to Dayton. But the governor has promised to veto the legislation, as it pre-empts the process going on at the Public Utilities Commission. The commission is slated to decide on a Certificate of Need for the project next month.

At this point, the bill is seen more as a symbolic gesture of support for the project and isn't likely to end up in any final agreement between Dayton and GOP lawmakers.

—Elizabeth Dunbar