Autopsy: Man shot multiple times by Minneapolis police

Marques Armstrong addresses the crowd in front of the Fourth Precinct in Minneapolis where protesters gathered to speak out about the fatal police shooting of Thurman Blevins on Sunday.

Authorities say a black man who was killed by Minneapolis police officers over the weekend had been shot multiple times and died as a result of those gunshot wounds.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner ruled Monday that the death of 31-year-old Thurman Blevins Jr. of Minneapolis was a homicide.

Blevins, 31, of Minneapolis, was shot just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday in an alley in north Minneapolis, after police responded to 911 calls about a man with a gun in the area.

Accounts differ on what officers encountered, with some claiming he was unarmed, but at least one eyewitness saying there was a gun beside Blevins when he was felled by shots by the police.

Authorities say body cameras worn by two officers recorded the incident.

That video has not been released.

