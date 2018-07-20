Partner or weapon? Police K-9 bites raise questions of control

Jesse bites Officer Tad Schmidt
During a demonstration, Jesse bites Officer Tad Schmidt, playing the part of the "bad guy" who wouldn't surrender to police, Tuesday, June 18, 2013 at St. Paul Police Department's Tim Jones Memorial K-9 Kennels in Maplewood. At right is Jesse's handler, Officer Rob Vetsch. 