Here are the most consequential political stories of 2018

From the Brett Kavanaugh hearings to the Parkland school shooting to the Democrats from winning back the House in the midterm elections to the ongoing Facebook scandal — these are the stories that will shape us for years to come.

Ken Rudin, the Political Junkie, and University of Arizona associate political science professor Samara Klar joined MPR News host Kerri Miller to talk about the deeper societal repercussions caused by the big stories of 2018.

