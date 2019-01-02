The Thread: Best books of 2018

2018 was a year filled with tons of books that caught national attention. Knowing which ones are worth putting at the top of your list can be hard.

Luckily MPR News host Kerri Miller, senior producer Stephanie Curtis, and podcast producer Tracy Mumford did plenty of reading and ran down their favorite books from 2018.

Fiction:

Nonfiction:

"Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup" — John Carreyrou

"In Pieces" — Sally Field

"Heavy: An American Memoir" — Kiese Laymon

