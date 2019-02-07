Man charged in shooting of school bus driver on I-35W

A school bus driver was shot by a person from another vehicle on the interstate in Minneapolis on Tuesday afternoon.

A 31-year-old St. Paul man has been charged with attempted murder for shooting a Minneapolis school bus driver following a freeway collision on Tuesday.

Kenneth Lilly, 31, faces attempted second-degree murder and second-degree assault charges. He is scheduled to be in court Friday.

The charges say Lilly shot the bus driver, wounding him in the arm and grazing his head when Lilly approached the bus and fired through the windshield. Lilly later called 911 to report the shooting. An 8-year-old girl on the bus was not injured.

Prosecutors say the bus driver was trying to navigate the Interstate 35W-Interstate 94 interchange in poor weather when the bus apparently scraped Lilly's car.

In traffic camera video, the bus appears to be moving as Lilly is walking around, but Chief Deputy Hennepin County Attorney David Brown said the shooting appears unprovoked.

"We do not believe there was a self-defense claim based upon the evidence we have received so far," Brown said. "The words to describe what went on here, we almost run out of ways to describe this. It is just horrific."

