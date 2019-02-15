Klobuchar 2020: Updates from her presidential campaign

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar announces her 2020 presidential bid during an event at Boom Island Park on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019.

Amy Klobuchar is running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, and MPR News is following the senator's campaign. Follow the MPR News politics team for full coverage of the 2020 campaign, and live feed for updates.

• Feb. 5, 2019: Klobuchar says she has a "big announcement" coming in five days.

• Feb. 10, 2019: On a snowy Sunday at Minneapolis' Boom Island Park, Klobuchar announces her bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. She joins a growing field of Democrats as an underdog without the "political machine" others have. She emphasizes climate change, voting protections and income inequality as issue her campaign will address.

• Feb. 12, 2019: Klobuchar's campaign releases early fundraising figures that show she raised $1 million from "online and grassroots supporters." That amount lags behind another early fundraising total voluntarily released by California Democrat Kamala Harris' campaign, the AP reports, which raised $1.5 million in its first 24 hours.

• Feb. 14, 2019: Klobuchar announces her first weekend of presidential campaigning. It includes a stop in the likely battleground state of Wisconsin and three appearances in Iowa.