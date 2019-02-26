Mother in 'horrific' Mpls. abuse case sentenced to 5 years probation

The house where Jerry Lee Curry and Shelia Machelle Wilson lived with their family in south Minneapolis.

A Hennepin County judge sentenced a Minneapolis woman to five years of probation on Tuesday, after prosecutors said she stood by as her developmentally disabled twin daughters suffered years of physical and sexual abuse by their father.

Last week Judge Fred Karasov sentenced Jerry Lee Curry, 53, to 30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to rape, assault and child endangerment. Curry admitted impregnating one of the twins.

Their mother, Shelia Wilson, 49, pleaded guilty to one count of felony neglect.

Karasov said Wilson bore some culpability and "should have stood up to Mr. Curry," but noted that she cooperated with authorities.

Wilson apologized to her daughters, who were in court for the sentencing hearing.

"I hope you all can forgive me," Wilson said. "I should have been a better mother."

Assistant County Attorney Cheri Townsend said Wilson was also a victim and that her daughters hope to reestablish contact, pending the approval of Hennepin County child protection.

Wilson's attorney, Lucas Wilson, said his client feels remorseful, and the entire family has suffered.

"This is what we were hoping for, a probationary, non-prison sentence," he said.

Karasov ordered Shelia Wilson released from the Hennepin County Jail, where she'd been held for the past year in lieu of $150,000 bond.