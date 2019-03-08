How much snow? When will it start? What you need to know about this weekend's storm

Harry Huie cleared snow from the sidewalk in front of his house in Rochester, Minn., during one of last month's storms. More snow is on the way this weekend.

By now you've probably moved past the denial stage and have accepted that it's going to snow this weekend. A lot.

But if you're still in denial — or holding out hope that all the meteorologists have it wrong — the National Weather Service has some bad news for you.

"There's really not much at this point" to mess up the track of the storm, said meteorologist Bill Borghoff. "It's pretty solid. The only thing of uncertainty is going to be along (Interstate) 90 across southeastern Minnesota where there could be a wintry mix of rain, sleet and maybe some freezing rain, which could cut down on some of the snow totals there. But north of that area, confidence is pretty high that we're going to see quite a bit snow."

And there you have it.

From how much snow to the timing, here's what you need to know about this weekend's winter storm.

How much snow will fall?

A wide swath of Minnesota is line for anywhere from 8 to 12 inches of heavy, wet snow. Northern Minnesota could see anywhere from just 3 inches (yes, we've reached the point where 3 inches is considered a small snowfall) to 8 inches.

Confidence is high a major winter storm will cause significant travel impacts across the Upper Midwest this weekend. Heavy snow will advance eastward during the day Saturday and continue Saturday night. A mix is possible across southern MN. pic.twitter.com/6xrARgDf3H — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) March 8, 2019

When will the snow start falling?

The storm is expected to reach southwestern Minnesota early Saturday and spread eastward through the morning, reaching Wisconsin by early afternoon.

In the Twin Cities, snow is expected to start falling sometime around noon.

Borghoff said it'll be coming down quickly when the storm arrives — within the first six hours, 1 to 2 inches an hour is possible, especially across west-central and central Minnesota.

This is when the snow is expected to start Saturday. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/0ReZwFw7gH — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) March 8, 2019

Will it be OK on the roads?

Stock up on plenty of snacks, hot cocoa and watch everything on your Netflix list — Minnesotans are being urged to stay home or stay put.

"Conditions are expected to deteriorate rapidly" after the storm moves in, Borghoff said.

Safety officials don't want a repeat of last month's winter storm when hundreds of travelers were stranded in southern Minnesota. Among the travelers stranded were crews from two trains that got stuck on the tracks in Freeborn County. During and after that storm, more than 600 motorists had to be rescued from their vehicles, including some 200 in Steele County around Owatonna and nearly 100 more in Freeborn County.

• What to do: If you get stranded in a snowstorm