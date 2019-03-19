Turns out you may not need to be taking aspirin for heart health

New guidelines out Sunday in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology throws conventional wisdom about taking aspirin for heart health out the window.

The ACC and American Heart Association now say most people should not take low-dose aspirin to prevent a heart attack or stroke. The guidance comes after a study of more than 19,000 older adults found no clear benefits for healthy participants, and a higher instance of gastrointestinal bleeding among those who took aspirin.

The findings, however, do not mean aspirin can't help some people prevent a heart attack. Dr. John Hallberg, medical director of the University of Minnesota Physicians Mill City Clinic, sat down with MPR host Tom Crann to sort out the new guidelines.

