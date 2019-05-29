Loneliness: Does technology help or hurt?

Angela Davis, left, and Cheryl Bemel, a licensed psychologist with Allina Health, talk about loneliness and the impact technology has on feelings of isolation during a group discussion Monday, May 20, 2019 at MPR's UBS Forum.

Several studies in the past few years have pointed to a growing public health crisis in America: loneliness. Feeling lonely or isolated can have serious health consequences — researchers have found links to high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes and depression.

Angela Davis and Cheryl Bemel talk about loneliness and technology. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News

Technology seems to be playing a role, but there isn't consensus on whether it's making us feel more isolated or more connected.

Angela Davis lead a group discussion in MPR's UBS Forum about why we feel lonely, what we can do about it and whether technology makes it better or worse. She was joined by Cheryl Bemel, a licensed psychologist with Allina Health.

This conversation was part of Call to Mind, MPR's initiative to foster new conversations to increase understanding of mental health.

Use the audio player above to listen to the show.

Subscribe to the MPR News with Angela Davis podcast on: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or RSS