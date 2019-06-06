Minneapolis police report record number of drug overdoses

A University of Minnesota student who asked MPR News not to use his name, displays his heroin tools, including a vial of naloxone, also known as Narcan, in May 2012.

Minneapolis police say they've seen a record-setting number of drug overdoses in recent days.

The Minneapolis Police Department on Thursday reported 50 overdoses — including one suspected fatal overdose — in the city for the week running from May 28 to Monday, June 3. That's a record number of overdoses for a single week in Minneapolis.

Officers responded to an additional 15 overdoses on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In a news release, police said investigators "have detected multiple types of drugs contributing to this spike in call volume ... including counterfeit oxycontin, potent heroin and additional unknown substances.

"It is nearly impossible to attribute the entirety of this spike to just one source, and all illicit drugs bought on the street should be considered dangerous and have the potential to contain powerful opiates such as fentanyl or carfentanyl."

The alert from Minneapolis police comes a day after authorities in the eastern Twin Cities metro area reported a spike in overdoses. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that four people had died in the past two weeks of suspected overdoses, while Narcan was used four times in the same time period to save people from an overdose.

St. Paul police said Wednesday that they had seen at least five suspected heroin overdoses in the previous 36 hours.

And six people were hospitalized last Saturday after apparently accidentally overdosing on an unknown substance in South St. Paul.

In Minneapolis, police said a majority of the overdoses occurred in the East Phillips neighborhood, but there were overdoses reports from all parts of the city. The suspected overdose fatality occurred in the 2200 block of Third Avenue South.

"The MPD has increased patrols in the high overdose areas and is continuing our ongoing partnership with the City of Minneapolis Health Department and the state of Minnesota Health Department in raising awareness to drug overdoses," police said. "MPD officers are equipped with Narcan and have administered it when applicable."

Police asked that residents call 911 if they or someone they know is experiencing an overdose, administer Narcan if it is available, and share information about the spike in overdoses with anyone they know who may use illegal drugs.

Authorities also issued a reminder about state law that "protects people from being charged or prosecuted if they act in good faith while seeking medical treatment for another person experiencing a drug-related overdose."