No charges for U wrestlers in alleged sexual misconduct case

Two University of Minnesota wrestlers suspected in an alleged criminal sexual conduct case will not be charged and have been released from jail, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

A deadline to charge was set to expire at noon. Prosecutors said the pair couldn't be held any longer without charges but added that the investigation continues.

The prosecutor's office said it expects to continue to review evidence that comes in over the next 90 days.

MPR News typically does not name suspects until they are charged.