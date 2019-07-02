Is the Equal Rights Amendment finally on the cusp of passage?

Women across the country continue to lead a fight for equal rights.

Later this month, Minnesota will be center stage for conversations about women's rights. Leaders of the feminist movement will gather in the Twin Cities in mid-July for the annual conference of the National Organization for Women..

This hour, we talked about the Equal Rights Amendment. Though the deadline to ratify it passed decades ago, there's a new push for state legislatures to ratify it anyway.

Meanwhile, states — including Minnesota — are deciding whether to add equal rights language to their state constitutions.

Two women who are leaders in the effort to make changes here in Minnesota talk about the next step to finally pass the Equal Rights Amendment.

Guests:

Rep. Kaohly Vang Her, DFL- St. Paul

Betty Folliard, former DFL state representative and founder of ERA Minnesota

Use the audio player above to listen to the conversation.

