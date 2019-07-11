Counter Stories: There's a humanitarian crisis at the border. Why aren't we angry?

Central American migrants wanting to reach the United States are stopped by federal police officers before arriving at El Chaparral port of entry at the U.S.-Mexico border in Tijuana, Mexico on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.

The Trump administration has set limits on how many people can claim asylum each day at ports of entry. With months-long waits for interviews, migrant families are instead attempting sometimes risky border crossings.

Even when they are processed, families are torn apart. Seven children have died while in U.S. custody, and that has led to questions about the treatment provided by U.S. authorities.

The Counter Stories team looks at America's history of immigration, and what's changed.

Hosts:

• Don Eubanks, associate professor at Metropolitan State University and cultural consultant

• Anthony Galloway, executive director of Arts Us

• Hlee Lee, owner of "the other media group"

• Luz Maria Frias, attorney and legal consultant

• Marianne Combs, arts reporter for MPR News

With guest Kara Lynum, immigration lawyer at Lynum Law.

To listen to the full conversation you can use the audio player above.