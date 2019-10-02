MPR News AM Update: Few Americans know the leading cause of gun death

Wade Beus, outreach coordinator for the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline, shows his tattoo of a semi-colon, which is a symbol of suicide prevention. Suicide is responsible for the vast majority of gun deaths in America but a recent poll from APM Research Lab, Call To Mind and Guns & America found that most Americans don’t know this.

Good morning, it’s Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

It’s … gonna snow tonight. Probably, and in the north. But still, our first snow of the season. Highs in the mid 40s and mid 50s statewide, and it could get into the 30s tonight up north. Likely rain in the metro this morning and afternoon. More on Updraft.

What do you think the leading cause of gun deaths is? If you think it’s mass shootings, you’re not alone. But you’re not correct, either. Suicide is the main cause of gun death. Widespread misconceptions on gun death could be hampering suicide prevention efforts. That’s all from a new poll from APM Research Lab, Call To Mind and Guns & America.

Minneapolis’ labor rules are up against a state Supreme Court challenge. The city’s sick and safe time and $15 an hour minimum wage ordinances went before the high court Tuesday. How the case plays out could have widespread implications for local control on similar labor rules across the state.

Minnesota’s climate is getting soggier. Rains are getting more intense and state data show “large swaths where this year's rainfall totals are higher than 99 percent of the other years recorded,” as MPR News’ Elizabeth Dunbar reports.

Stressed? Need an excuse for a break? Check this out. MPR News editor Andrew Krueger, who works weekends, took a video of fall colors from atop Oberg Mountain on one of his days off. It’s a great break for those of us who can’t get outside on a weekday morning.

A legal challenge to the PolyMet mine has been thrown out. A federal judge rejected several environmental groups’ petitions to block a critical land swap for the planned copper-nickel mine, arguing they didn’t have standing to intervene.

The Twins head to New York for their playoff series today. They’re ready to win on the road, though, as they head to Yankee Stadium with the best road record in baseball. “We like hotels,” says slugger Nelson Cruz. Game one might be tough to find on TV, though, as the Star Tribune reports local Comcast isn’t carrying it for free.

Ahead of 2020, white liberals are becoming “woke.” That’s from NPR’s Asma Khalid, who reports on how the voting block is changing its views on race and immigration. "Starting about 2016 ... white liberals actually rate non-white groups more positively than they do whites," a researcher says.

Want this in your inbox every morning? Subscribe to the MPR News Update here.