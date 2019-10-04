MPR News AM Update: 'We’re going to go into a hostile environment'

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Jose Berrios walks the field Thursday at Yankee Stadium in New York. The New York Yankees will host the Twins in the first game of an American League Division Series on Friday.

Good morning and welcome to Friday. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

A decent fall Friday. Partly sunny statewide with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Clouds, lower temps and possible showers move in during the evening, though. Clouds in the Twin Cities with highs in the mid 50s. More on Updraft.

Sergio Romo did not mince words when talking about Yankee Stadium. “We’re going to go into a hostile environment,” the Twins’ relief pitcher says of Friday night’s playoff game in New York. But he’s ready to take on the Yanks in the MLB playoffs’ first round, despite 10 straight playoff losses to the team.

Lake Superior’s water is at a record high, again. September was the fifth-straight month in which our great lake has hit its all-time high water level, reports John Myers of the Duluth News Tribune. Large rainfalls were the cause and, as we already know, are a symptom of climate change.

Minneapolis cops say they’re ready for Trump’s visit and and whatever comes with it. A police spokesperson wouldn’t give an idea of the department’s plans, other than telling Fox 9 it’ll be an “all hands on deck” affair.

The Homer Hanky gets a red revival. The 2019 iteration of the Minnesota Twins’ rally flag reads “WELCOME TO BOMBA SZN” in honor of this year’s slugging roster. But unlike Homer Hankies past, this year’s will be read — the MLB doesn’t allow white towels, as KARE 11 reports.

An advocate for insulin affordability is running for Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District. Quinn Nystrom has launched a campaign against first-term Republican Rep. Pete Stauber. A meeting with Stauber about insulin is what pushed Nystrom to run as a DFLer for his seat, as MPR News’ Briana Bierschbach reports.

If you can’t beat ‘em, make some propaganda. President Trump told a crowd in Florida on Thursday that he may start a pro-state media outlet. He continued to slam national news sources, saying “we should do something about” them, Newsweek reports.

