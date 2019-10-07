More security lanes open to all at Minneapolis-St. Paul airport

A TSA officer walked through the ticketing level at the Twin Cities international airport this morning, as lines stretched toward the middle of the lobby on Aug. 19, 2019.

All travelers going through Terminal 1 of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport again will have access to both north and south security checkpoints. The change begins Tuesday.

Airport construction left the terminal's south checkpoint open only to travelers with TSA Precheck status since last August. Metropolitan Airports Commission spokesperson Patrick Hogan says officials noticed “an imbalance” between the two main checkpoints, with many more passengers waiting in security lines on the north end of the terminal.

According to a blog post on the airport’s website, “the Metropolitan Airports Commission has since altered construction phasing and is returning both checkpoints to their pre-Aug. 19 status two months earlier than planned. The [commission] also has increased the number of workers available to direct travelers to the correct line.”

Airport officials expect travelers should be able to clear security more quickly than they otherwise would have during the MEA school break next week.

The checkpoint changes created confusion and delayed travelers, prompting apologies from airport officials.

Passengers with carry on bags only also may use Checkpoint 10, at the skyway connecting Concourses C and G, between the Red and Blue parking ramps. That checkpoint is open weekdays only.