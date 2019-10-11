Don’t leaf us this way: Fall colors peaking, but weather may be iffy

Brightly colored maple leaves are seen along a forest road near Tofte, Minn., on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.

It doesn’t get more Minnesota than this: Get out this weekend and enjoy the spectacular fall foliage as it peaks around state. But, hey, watch out for snow, and bundle up because it’ll be colder than you think.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' Friday fall color map is extremely enticing, with nearly all of northern Minnesota at or approaching peak beauty.

If only the weather maps were as alluring.

Temperatures are dropping this weekend, and that Red River Valley blizzard probably won’t enhance your leaf peeping experience in northwestern Minnesota.

Minnesota won’t get the brunt of that storm, but a swath of the state from Bemidji up to Roseau is expected to pick up 1 or 2 inches of snow.

Below are a few places to find the state’s fall glory this weekend, with descriptions and suggestions supplied by the DNR. Just keep an eyeball on the weather.

Blue Mounds State Park, Luverne

Tones of red, gold, brown, and orange blanket the prairie this time of year. Some of the ground vegetation has given us the best fall colors -- immature maples, woodbine and wild grapes. Check out the cliffline views and the changing leaves and grasses throughout the prairie.

Camping is closed, but fall prairie and bison tours will be available Thursday through Sunday Oct. 17-20. Book tickets online.

Fort Ridgely State Park, near Fairfax

The best views of the park’s fall colors can be seen from the southern and eastern overlooks. Maples are golden red in the upper picnic area. Cottonwood and ash are yellow. Most wildflowers are past peak. Prairie grasses are at their peak.

Snow and rain forecast for the rest of this week will knock many leaves from trees.

Glendalough State Park, Battle Lake

Leaf color is everywhere right now. Maples are bright red, orange, and yellow in the lodge area and mostly yellow along the bike trail. Oaks are golden along the prairie edges and other species are bright yellow.

Few leaves have fallen at this point so the trees are very full with color.

Winter conditions may take the leaves down or just add some white to the palette for a while. Watercraft and bikes are still available to rent from until Oct. 20.

This latest fall color map from the Minnesota DNR shows that many parts of the state are nearing their peak for the season. Courtesy of DNR



