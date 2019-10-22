MPR News AM Update: Duluth flooded by Superior storm

Good morning, it’s Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know to start your day, in 295 words.

Cold and wet and windy. Statewide highs will be in the 40s, with lows in the lower 30s at night. Scattered showers will hit in many places, and the Twin Cities will see wind gusts up to 45 mph. More on Updraft. | Forecast

Storms ravaged Duluth on Monday. The Duluth News Tribune reports: “A vigorous lake storm brought close to 2 inches of rain and wind gusts as high as 74 mph to the Twin Ports ... leaving trees down, flooding near Lake Superior and thousands of businesses and residents without power.”

Being a vet is a tough job. From putting down people’s beloved animals to student loans, the job is full of stressors. And as MPR News’ Alisa Roth reports, the profession has high suicide rates, but some vet schools are bolstering efforts to support students.

A new record fish was caught as a means to cope. Corey Kitzmann landed a 57 1/4 inch muskie on Lake Vermillion this summer after heading to the water to help deal with a friend’s unexpected death. The state just announced the fish as a catch-and-release record.

A North Dakota state senator shared a fake Ilhan Omar photo. She’s no stranger to baseless attacks, but the latest came from one state away when Oley Larsen, a Republican of Minot, shared a fake photo on Facebook linking Omar to a terrorist group. She called the post “pure propaganda designed to stir up hate and violence.”

The Star Tribune’s new poll says several Democrats could beat Trump. A new poll from the newspaper found that even Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who trails in the nomination race, could beat the president in 2020. But as WCCO notes, just about every 2016 poll underestimated the current president’s support.

