Park Square Theatre cancels 2 musicals, cites financial woes

Park Square Theatre in St. Paul has run two stages since 2014. Now it will seek other groups to share the space.

Park Square Theatre in St. Paul has canceled two shows in the current season, including its production of the musical "Evita."

Besides “Evita,” the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical about the life of Eva Perón, Park Square has cut a planned production of “Miss You Like Hell,” a more contemporary musical that explores themes of immigration policy and family breakdown.

Artistic director Flordelino Lagundino said the cuts are in part the result of a fundraising shortfall. He said the company will have to change the way it programs future seasons.

The changes will involve “programming less on our end, four to six shows a year,” he said, and the company will share its stages with other theater companies.

Since 2014, when Park Square opened the Andy Boss stage, it has booked full seasons on two stages.

Lagundino said that has resulted in some financial problems.

"We had some funding shortfalls from the previous year due to the building of the Boss, to be honest with you, and the construction funds and the paying back of the financing of that project,” he said.

Recent shows have not brought in the projected ticket revenue, he said.