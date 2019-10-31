Homemade Halloween costumes that are scary cute

For the record, there’s nothing wrong with buying a Halloween costume. But there is something special about a costume you were able to make with the help of craft supplies, thrift store finds and a whole lot of creativity.

Here are a few families who, when confronted with a costume request that couldn’t be found in a store, took Halloween into their own hands.

Frank the Combine

Emily Colaizy's son wanted to be a character from the "Cars" movie franchise, Frank the Combine. Courtesy of Emily Colaizy

My son wanted to be an obscure character from the “Cars” movie! Frank the Combine. Hardware store for the win — spray paint, plumbing tubes and joints and ducting! — Emily Colaizy

Brave Little Toaster, and friends

One-year-old Nahla went as the "Brave Little Toaster," with her parents coming along as other characters from the movie: the radio and the AC unit. Courtesy of Ashley Notsobad LeMay

My daughter Nahla as the Brave Little Toaster when she was 1. I went as the radio and her dad went as the AC unit. — Ashley LeMay

Homer Hankies

Elizabeth Cisar dressed as Homer Hankies on Halloween, 1987. Courtesy of Elizabeth Cisar

My mom used pillowcases to turn my sister and I into Homer Hankies in 1987, the year the Twins won the World Series. This was back when you had to use a projector and transparencies to enlarge images for tracing. We always walked up and down our grandparents' street trick-or-treating. But this was the only year grandpa, a long-time Twins fan, took us. — Elizabeth Cisar

We see you, salamander!

Heather Pearson's experience as a community theater costume designer came in handy for her son's tiger salamander costume. Courtesy of Heather Pearson

I make costumes for community theater, so it's been a natural transition for me to make Halloween costumes for my kids. This year my 6-year-old asked to be a tiger salamander, so he now has a salamander costume complete with removable tail. His little brother is a snake, so I guess we've got a bit of a theme going on. — Heather Pearson

Sweet costume

Michelle Schmidt Salfer's daughter made her own costume with a candy theme. Courtesy of Michelle Schmidt Salfer

My daughter wanted to be a candy machine so she made her own costume. — Michelle Schmidt Salfter

Who ya gonna call?

Jessica Teitelman and her family went as characters from "Ghostbusters" thanks to "some excellent finds at Goodwill." Courtesy of Jessica Teitelman

My dream Halloween costume was to be “Ghostbusters,” and my wife and kids and I made this dream come true with help from some excellent finds at Goodwill. We found old Northwest uniforms, a Stay Puff Marshmallow costume and handmade other pieces and it turned out awesome! — Jessica Teitelman

Going up

Dana Gilbert's son wanted to express his love for elevators in this homemade costume. Courtesy of Dana Gilbert

My son is obsessed with elevators. So two years ago my husband made him an elevator costume, taking his input on the shape of the buttons, what the “in case of fire” sign looked like and said ( both of extreme importance). — Dana Gilbert

Berry nice

Clare Shirley's daughter wanted to be berries, but not just any berries: mountain ash berries. Courtesy of Clare Shirley

She wanted to be mountain ash berries! This is after the carnival where we lost a few balloons. — Clare Shirley

Have a costume you want to share? We’ll keep adding to this feature through Nov. 1! Submit your favorite homemade costume here.