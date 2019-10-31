Homemade Halloween costumes that are scary cute
For the record, there’s nothing wrong with buying a Halloween costume. But there is something special about a costume you were able to make with the help of craft supplies, thrift store finds and a whole lot of creativity.
Here are a few families who, when confronted with a costume request that couldn’t be found in a store, took Halloween into their own hands.
Frank the Combine
My son wanted to be an obscure character from the “Cars” movie! Frank the Combine. Hardware store for the win — spray paint, plumbing tubes and joints and ducting! — Emily Colaizy
Brave Little Toaster, and friends
My daughter Nahla as the Brave Little Toaster when she was 1. I went as the radio and her dad went as the AC unit. — Ashley LeMay
Homer Hankies
My mom used pillowcases to turn my sister and I into Homer Hankies in 1987, the year the Twins won the World Series. This was back when you had to use a projector and transparencies to enlarge images for tracing.
We always walked up and down our grandparents' street trick-or-treating. But this was the only year grandpa, a long-time Twins fan, took us. — Elizabeth Cisar
We see you, salamander!
I make costumes for community theater, so it's been a natural transition for me to make Halloween costumes for my kids. This year my 6-year-old asked to be a tiger salamander, so he now has a salamander costume complete with removable tail.
His little brother is a snake, so I guess we've got a bit of a theme going on. — Heather Pearson
Sweet costume
My daughter wanted to be a candy machine so she made her own costume. — Michelle Schmidt Salfter
Who ya gonna call?
My dream Halloween costume was to be “Ghostbusters,” and my wife and kids and I made this dream come true with help from some excellent finds at Goodwill.
We found old Northwest uniforms, a Stay Puff Marshmallow costume and handmade other pieces and it turned out awesome! — Jessica Teitelman
Going up
My son is obsessed with elevators. So two years ago my husband made him an elevator costume, taking his input on the shape of the buttons, what the “in case of fire” sign looked like and said ( both of extreme importance). — Dana Gilbert
Berry nice
She wanted to be mountain ash berries! This is after the carnival where we lost a few balloons. — Clare Shirley
Have a costume you want to share? We’ll keep adding to this feature through Nov. 1! Submit your favorite homemade costume here.