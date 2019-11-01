Judge OK’s Water Gremlin reopening amid deal over lead cleanup

A sign for Water Gremlin, a White Bear Township, Minn., fishing tackle and battery component maker, is seen on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. The company has been the focus of state enforcement action for months, most recently for tests that found a solvent was leaking out of the factory and into soil.

A Ramsey County judge says a White Bear Township fishing tackle and battery component maker can reopen on Tuesday after executives and state regulators worked out a plan to address lead poisoning traceable to the plant.

The ruling by Judge Leonardo Castro offers a way forward for Water Gremlin after two state agencies had ordered the immediate shutdown of its factory after children of employees were found to have dangerous levels of lead in their blood.

But following a recent inspection by state regulators, health officials found that suspected lead dust had made its way into the homes of company employees, and into the bloodstreams of their families.

On Thursday, the company told the court it had developed an “enhanced action plan” at the factory, including the use of sticky mats to keep workers shoes from tracking lead out of the facilities, HEPA vacuums to clean up lead dust and other steps.

Castro told state and company officials Thursday that a balance needed to be struck between the health concerns highlighted by the lead poisoning found in some workers’ children and the economic needs of the more than 300 Water Gremlin employees.



