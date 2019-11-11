Animal rights activists suspected in Wisconsin deer stand damage

The view from inside one of the vandalized deer stands in western Wis. Authorities suspect that an animal rights group is behind the vandalism.

Authorities in Wisconsin are investigating damage to deer stands and trail cameras, possibly in connection with the Animal Liberation Front animal rights group.

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office said Monday Crimestoppers is offering a $600 reward for information about the incidents, including hunting stands damaged in the township of Sherman as well as in the Boyceville and Downing areas dating back to 2018.

Photos posted to the sheriff's office Facebook page show toppled and broken deer stands sprayed with profanity along with the symbol and initials of the Animal Liberation Front.

Barron County authorities said last week that a tree stand was torn down and vandalized with spray painted profanities in the Prairie Farm area.

“As we see a substantial increase in hunting over the next few weeks, we are asking hunters, trail riders and the general public to stay vigilant and report any vandalism or suspicious activity to local law enforcement by calling 911,” said Chris Fitzgerald, the Barron County sheriff. “We are asking that you do not approach anyone on your property and allow us to do that for you.”

Authorities are also cautioning that hunters should inspect their stands for potential damage or tampering before using them. Dunn County authorities say vandals have also damaged trail cameras that might have helped identify suspects in the damage.



