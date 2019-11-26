MPR News AM Update: Read this before you drive today

Drivers on Highway 60 near Madison Lake, Minn. experienced near white-out conditions on March 3, 2015, as strong winds blew across the countryside.

It’s about time for a snowstorm. Snow in the southern part of the state, including the Twin Cities, begins in the afternoon. After midnight, the blowing, drifting heavy snow takes over. Accumulation between 4 and 6 inches is expected, more in the south.. Statewide highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. The latest | Forecast | Get a daily push notification from MPR Weather via Outside in MN app

Read this before you hit the road. As a newsroom based in these frigid northlands, we here at MPR News have written a lot about getting by in the winter. Part of that has to do with driving on the snow and ice, so I gathered a few years of our work into this guide driving tips and winter best practices for taking care of your vehicle.

Democratic Party leaders don’t know what to do about disinformation in the 2020 election. The Star Tribune’s Stephen Montemayor reports on the party’s internal struggle on whether to adopt a pledge disavowing disinformation tactics. State DFL chair Ken Martin and others have pushed the national party to explicitly decry fake and manipulated information, but others in the party worry it could be a disadvantage in campaigning against President Trump.

Don’t wash your turkey. Even though it may be instinctual, rinsing poultry before cooking it doesn’t do any good and only risks spreading harmful bacteria onto kitchen surfaces and other foods, reports the AP via KARE 11.

Remember that $47 million that Minnesota got from Volkswagen? Minnpost’s Walker Orenstein does, and he dug into what’s going to happen with that money. I’ll buy hundreds of greener vehicles and add electric car infrastructure, but it’s really a drop in the bucket, financially, when it comes to climate change: “The $47 million also underscores the challenge of shrinking the carbon emissions that emanate from millions of cars, boats and other vehicles roaming Minnesota”

