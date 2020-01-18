Gusty winds, falling temperatures today; no travel advised in SW Minnesota

Cars and snowplows drive down North Broadway Street in New Ulm, Minn., during a snowstorm on Friday. The roads were covered in snow, causing slick driving conditions. Much of southwest Minnesota is under a blizzard warning, and travel is not advised.

First the snow and freezing drizzle. Now, the wind and cold.

Winter storm warnings and blizzard warnings remained in effect for nearly all of Minnesota on Saturday as a storm continues to track across the region.

As of Saturday morning, the Minnesota Department of Transportation was advising no travel across much of southwest and south-central Minnesota, including Interstate 90 between the South Dakota border and Albert Lea. Plow drivers were reporting whiteout conditions at times.

To the west in the Dakotas, Interstate 29 was closed between Grand Forks and Sioux Falls, and Interstate 94 was closed between Fargo and Bismarck. No-travel advisories were in effect for most of the eastern half of both North and South Dakota.

In the Twin Cities, a burst of snow on Friday was followed by some freezing drizzle overnight -- leaving a crusty coating of ice atop the fluffy snow beneath. MnDOT was reporting several crashes and spinouts on metro-area freeways as of Saturday morning.

Light snow is forecast to continue Saturday across much of the state, with heavier snow in the northeast. Winds — which gusted in excess of 50 mph in the Red River Valley on Friday — will pick up again out of the northwest.

Gusts of 40 to 50 mph on Saturday will send temperatures tumbling below zero in western Minnesota by Saturday afternoon, and to subzero readings in eastern Minnesota on Saturday night. That may lead to more ice and slippery driving conditions on highways across the state into Sunday.