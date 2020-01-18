Snow reports from around Minnesota

Highway 61 in Two Harbors, Minn., is seen after a fresh snowfall on Saturday. Minnesota Department of Transportation

Updated: 12:35 p.m.

Snow totals from across Minnesota and surrounding states, as reported by weather spotters and relayed by the National Weather Service as of 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

It was still snowing in some areas, so these may not be final snow totals.

16 inches - Hovland

14 inches - Finland

11.2 inches - Silver Bay

11.1 inches - Two Harbors (6 miles N)

10.6 inches - Lutsen

10.5 inches - Grand Marais (2 miles NE)

10 inches - Isabella, Cohasset

9.7 inches - Island Lake

9.5 inches - Kabetogama, Crookston

Skiers take to the trails at Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis on Friday. Evan Frost | MPR News

9 inches - Makinen, Buyck

8.9 inches - Two Harbors

8.8 inches - Cook

8.5 inches - Bigfork

8.4 inches - Keewatin

8.1 inches - Taconite

8 inches - Chisholm, Nisswa, McKinley, Duluth (Gary-New Duluth)

7.8 inches - Mahtowa

7.7 inches - Cloquet

7.6 inches - Brainerd; Cornucopia, Wis.

7.5 inches - Marcell, Pine River

7.4 inches - Taft

7.2 inches - Sioux Falls, S.D.

