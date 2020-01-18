Snow reports from around Minnesota
Updated: 12:35 p.m.
Snow totals from across Minnesota and surrounding states, as reported by weather spotters and relayed by the National Weather Service as of 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
It was still snowing in some areas, so these may not be final snow totals.
16 inches - Hovland
14 inches - Finland
11.2 inches - Silver Bay
11.1 inches - Two Harbors (6 miles N)
10.6 inches - Lutsen
10.5 inches - Grand Marais (2 miles NE)
10 inches - Isabella, Cohasset
9.7 inches - Island Lake
9.5 inches - Kabetogama, Crookston
9 inches - Makinen, Buyck
8.9 inches - Two Harbors
8.8 inches - Cook
8.5 inches - Bigfork
8.4 inches - Keewatin
8.1 inches - Taconite
8 inches - Chisholm, Nisswa, McKinley, Duluth (Gary-New Duluth)
7.8 inches - Mahtowa
7.7 inches - Cloquet
7.6 inches - Brainerd; Cornucopia, Wis.
7.5 inches - Marcell, Pine River
7.4 inches - Taft
7.2 inches - Sioux Falls, S.D.
7 inches - Coleraine, Slayton, Lakefield, Brewster, Orr, Shaw, Nemadji, Willow River; Sibley, Iowa; Ashton, Iowa; Houghton, Mich.
6.6 inches - Ely, Libby
6.5 inches - Shevlin
6.3 inches - Mora, Onamia
6.2 inches - Redwood Falls, Fort Ripley, Holyoke
6.1 inches - Pleasant Lake
6 inches - Mankato, Hermantown, Worthington, Montevideo, Edgerton, Big Falls, Milaca, Winger, Payne, St. James, Kimball, Seagull Lake; Nye, Wis.; Milbank, S.D.
5.9 inches - Muskoda
5.8 inches - Richfield
5.7 inches - Hayfield; Superior, Wis.
5.5 inches - Marshall
5.4 inches - Dassel
5.3 inches - Willmar, Pelican Rapids; Grantsburg, Wis.
5.2 inches - Alexandria, Carver, Plymouth; Swea City, Iowa
5.1 inches - Wright
5 inches - Duluth, Wright, St. Cloud, Faribault, North Branch, Springfield, Dunvilla, Little Falls, New Ulm, Roseville, Utica, Long Prairie, Watertown, Milan, Paynesville, Ellendale, Roseau, St. Stephen, New York Mills, Princeton, Oshawa; Clear Lake, Wis.
4.9 inches - Minneapolis-St. Paul airport, Foreston
4.8 inches - St. Joseph
4.7 inches - Hastings, Rice
4.6 inches - Chanhassen
4.5 inches - Red Wing, Austin, Owatonna, Prior Lake, Rosemount, Warroad, Henderson, Ottertail, St. Peter, Lakeville; Mason City, Iowa
4.4 inches - Rochester
4.3 inches - Hutchinson, Glencoe
4 inches - Oakdale, Tamarack, Winona, Elba, Montgomery, Cambridge, Sauk Rapids, Eagan, Lake City; Lidgerwood, N.D.; Calmar, Iowa; Dorchester, Iowa
3.8 inches - Chisago City, Golden Valley, Browns Valley, Douglas, Predmore
3.6 inches - Grandin, N.D.
3.5 inches - Eden Prairie
3.4 inches - Wabasha, Zumbro Falls; Grand Forks, N.D.; North River, N.D.
3.3 inches - Woodbury, Bricelyn
3.2 inches - Lino Lakes, Blaine, Mabel
3 inches - Roseville, Rockford, Turtle River, Westbury, Preston; River Falls, Wis.
2.6 inches - La Crosse, Wis.
2.5 inches - Anoka
2 inches - Waseca