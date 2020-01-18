Snow reports from around Minnesota

Give Now
Highway 61 in Two Harbors, Minn.
Highway 61 in Two Harbors, Minn., is seen after a fresh snowfall on Saturday.
Minnesota Department of Transportation

Updated: 12:35 p.m.

Snow totals from across Minnesota and surrounding states, as reported by weather spotters and relayed by the National Weather Service as of 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

It was still snowing in some areas, so these may not be final snow totals.

  • 16 inches - Hovland

  • 14 inches - Finland

  • 11.2 inches - Silver Bay

  • 11.1 inches - Two Harbors (6 miles N)

  • 10.6 inches - Lutsen

  • 10.5 inches - Grand Marais (2 miles NE)

  • 10 inches - Isabella, Cohasset

  • 9.7 inches - Island Lake

  • 9.5 inches - Kabetogama, Crookston

Skiers take to the trails at Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis.
Skiers take to the trails at Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis on Friday.
Evan Frost | MPR News

  • 9 inches - Makinen, Buyck

  • 8.9 inches - Two Harbors

  • 8.8 inches - Cook

  • 8.5 inches - Bigfork

  • 8.4 inches - Keewatin

  • 8.1 inches - Taconite

  • 8 inches - Chisholm, Nisswa, McKinley, Duluth (Gary-New Duluth)

  • 7.8 inches - Mahtowa

  • 7.7 inches - Cloquet

  • 7.6 inches - Brainerd; Cornucopia, Wis.

  • 7.5 inches - Marcell, Pine River

  • 7.4 inches - Taft

  • 7.2 inches - Sioux Falls, S.D.

  • 7 inches - Coleraine, Slayton, Lakefield, Brewster, Orr, Shaw, Nemadji, Willow River; Sibley, Iowa; Ashton, Iowa; Houghton, Mich.

  • 6.6 inches - Ely, Libby

  • 6.5 inches - Shevlin

  • 6.3 inches - Mora, Onamia

  • 6.2 inches - Redwood Falls, Fort Ripley, Holyoke

  • 6.1 inches - Pleasant Lake

  • 6 inches - Mankato, Hermantown, Worthington, Montevideo, Edgerton, Big Falls, Milaca, Winger, Payne, St. James, Kimball, Seagull Lake; Nye, Wis.; Milbank, S.D.

  • 5.9 inches - Muskoda

  • 5.8 inches - Richfield

  • 5.7 inches - Hayfield; Superior, Wis.

  • 5.5 inches - Marshall

    Crews work at the scene of a spinout along Interstate 94
    Crews work at the scene of a spinout along Interstate 94 between Albertville and Monticello, Minn., on Saturday.
    Minnesota Department of Transportation

  • 5.4 inches - Dassel

  • 5.3 inches - Willmar, Pelican Rapids; Grantsburg, Wis.

  • 5.2 inches - Alexandria, Carver, Plymouth; Swea City, Iowa

  • 5.1 inches - Wright

  • 5 inches - Duluth, Wright, St. Cloud, Faribault, North Branch, Springfield, Dunvilla, Little Falls, New Ulm, Roseville, Utica, Long Prairie, Watertown, Milan, Paynesville, Ellendale, Roseau, St. Stephen, New York Mills, Princeton, Oshawa; Clear Lake, Wis.

  • 4.9 inches - Minneapolis-St. Paul airport, Foreston

  • 4.8 inches - St. Joseph

  • 4.7 inches - Hastings, Rice

  • 4.6 inches - Chanhassen

  • 4.5 inches - Red Wing, Austin, Owatonna, Prior Lake, Rosemount, Warroad, Henderson, Ottertail, St. Peter, Lakeville; Mason City, Iowa

  • 4.4 inches - Rochester

  • 4.3 inches - Hutchinson, Glencoe

  • 4 inches - Oakdale, Tamarack, Winona, Elba, Montgomery, Cambridge, Sauk Rapids, Eagan, Lake City; Lidgerwood, N.D.; Calmar, Iowa; Dorchester, Iowa

  • 3.8 inches - Chisago City, Golden Valley, Browns Valley, Douglas, Predmore

  • 3.6 inches - Grandin, N.D.

  • 3.5 inches - Eden Prairie

  • 3.4 inches - Wabasha, Zumbro Falls; Grand Forks, N.D.; North River, N.D.

  • 3.3 inches - Woodbury, Bricelyn

  • 3.2 inches - Lino Lakes, Blaine, Mabel

  • 3 inches - Roseville, Rockford, Turtle River, Westbury, Preston; River Falls, Wis.

  • 2.6 inches - La Crosse, Wis.

  • 2.5 inches - Anoka

  • 2 inches - Waseca

