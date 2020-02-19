Fire in Becker scrap metal yard continues to send smoke over a wide area

Firefighters remained on the scene of a fire that has been burning for more than 24 hours at the Northern Metal Recycling plant, Wednesday in Becker, Minn. Firefighter Toni Knutson says the fire is burning under a huge pile of cars. She says cranes are being used to remove the vehicles from the pile one-by-one.

A fire that's been burning for more than 36 hours at a Sherburne County scrap yard has raised concerns about air and water pollution.

A giant pile of junk cars started burning around 2 a.m. Tuesday at Northern Metal Recycling in Becker, about an hour northwest of Minneapolis.

Firefighters from 18 departments have been battling freezing temperatures in an effort to put it out.

Stephen Mikkelson, a spokesperson with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said the plume is blowing away from Becker's residential areas. But he says those sensitive to smoke should avoid it.

"If you have respiratory conditions, and you're elderly or [you have] younger children, stay indoors as much as you can until the situation is calmed down a little more," he said.

A fire at the Northern Metal Recycling plant is seen burning Tuesday in Becker. Peter Cox | MPR News

Mikkelson said staff arrived on scene shortly after the fire started. He says they're concerned about more than just the smoke.

"They also were providing some advice as far as best ways to manage runoff from the water they're using to fight the fire to make sure it doesn't leave the site and enter any area waterways."

Crews from 18 fire departments were on the scene Wednesday morning.

Northern Metal moved its metal shredding facility from north Minneapolis to Becker last year as part of a $2.5 million settlement with the state.

The MPCA accused the company of violating its air quality permit and giving misleading information to regulators.

The scrap yard is in an industrial area near the Mississippi River.