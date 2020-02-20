Report: 40 percent of smokers haven't been told to quit by doctors

Listen

An unidentified man smokes a cigarette in the street outside his office in January 2007 in Paris, France Pascal Le Segretain | Getty Images

A whole generation knew about the famous surgeon general's report from 1964 that warned of the dangers of smoking. Now, this year, there's a new report, and the good news is that it deals with quitting smoking, and doesn’t have to reaffirm the dangers of smoking.

The bad news? Forty percent of smokers aren’t being advised to quit by their doctors.

“On the surface of it, it's like how in the world is as possible?” Dr. Jon Hallberg, medical director of the University of Minnesota Physicians Mill City Clinic. “It's really, really easy to overlook and shame on us. I mean, we shouldn't be, you know, glossing over this by any means.”

Hallberg offered more findings from the report on All Things Considered.