Minnesota projected budget surplus grows slightly to $1.5B

Gov. Tim Walz answers a question earlier this month during a legislative preview as Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, right, and House Speaker Melissa Hortman, left, listen. The new economic forecast will give lawmakers more breathing room on tax cuts and spending.

Minnesota’s projected budget surplus grew slightly to $1.513 billion, according to a new economic forecast that will give state lawmakers more room to maneuver on tax cuts and proposed spending hikes.

In December, that available pot of money was predicted to reach $1.3 billion.

"As in November, the economic outlook is stable but a slowdown remains in the forecast. The small budgetary improvement continues into the next biennium and the structural balance is improved, but budget challenges remain," according to the state’s Management and Budget Department.

This is the final comprehensive forecast that the Legislature will receive while in session. Lawmakers will also have to grapple with global jitters from the coronavirus and the resulting gyrations in the stock market, which can have sudden impact on tax revenues.

Coming into the year, the expectations of a decent-sized surplus fed calls by Democratic lawmakers to boost spending on education, particularly for the state’s youngest children. For Republicans, it drove proposals to reduce taxes, including exemptions on Social Security income and a drop in the lowest income-tax rate.

Gov. Tim Walz has proposed a range of new spending. But he’s also urged legislators to beef up reserves to guard against an economic dip.

“I’ve been preaching the doctrine of a conservative, rainy-day fund approach — the things around children and the emergency funding we need, and go from there,” Walz said Wednesday ahead of the economic forecast release.

Walz intends to release a supplemental budget around March 10. Among other items, he has said his plan would include millions of dollars in spending recommendations for broadband expansion grants, disaster response, increased rape-kit testing and farm safety initiatives.

Republicans were quick to call for tax cuts.

"The billion dollar budget surplus means it's time for tax relief for Minnesota families," House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt said. "House and Senate Republicans are putting forward specific plans to deliver more than a billion dollars back to taxpayers including the elimination of the unfair tax on Social Security."

Thursday’s report predicts the surplus will rack up between now and the end of the two-year budget in July 2021. It’s based on trends in tax collections and patterns of spending.

The nation’s economy is currently in the midst of the longest growth spurt in modern history. The expansion has begun to taper some, but there’s not consensus among economists about when the next recession will hit.

Since the last economic rough patch, Minnesota has rebuilt its reserves to more than $2.3 billion.